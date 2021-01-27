REPORT: State legislature rejects governor board & commission appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Senate Republicans voted today to reject Suzanna Shkreli, the governor’s appointee to lead the Office of Children’s Ombudsman, according to a social media post by State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.

She has a record of prosecuting violent crimes against children and is the first Albanian American ever appointed to run a Michigan state department, according to the post.

State Senator Hertel wrote:

Suzanna is one of 13 qualified appointees to state boards or commissions Senate Republicans rejected today for, by their own admission, no reason other than to rebuke Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 response. The rejection of these appointments leaves the positions empty and without leadership.

The disapprovals today with no hearing and no question of appointees’ qualifications is not only in violation of the historical role of the Senate but more importantly, a direct sign Michigan Republicans care more about politics and power than doing their duty to serve the people of Michigan.

Today’s rejections come just hour before the Michigan governor is set to deliver her third State of the State address. The relationship between the governor and the Republican led legislature has been turbulent over the last 10 months, with leader disagree on tactics on how to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.