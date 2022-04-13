EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report coming from the Education Policy Innovation Collaboration (EPIC) at Michigan State University (MSU) is showing that student achievement slowed in the 2020-2021 school year.

The report is the third to come from MSU, expanding on how students performed on end-of-semester exams, racial disparities, learning modalities and more.

Among the key findings from the 121-page report, it was determined that Michigan students did better on benchmark testing in fall 2020 rather than fall 2021.

The reasoning for better benchmark performance in 2020 is due to the “at-home advantage” that came with learning remotely.

Three-quarters of Michigan students showed growth from fall 2020 to fall 2021, yet only 40% of students reached their growth targets for the year.

Across all grade levels and assessment providers, the average Michigan student saw growth in the fields of mathematics and reading achievement between fall 2020 and fall 2021, though scores were still below per-pandemic scores.

Though racial and socioeconomic disparities continued into the 2021-2022 school year, the disparities did not appear to grow over the course of the pandemic.

The differences in student progress for remote learning was also evaluated. Districts with entirely remote learning and districts with in-person learning having learning gaps that increased over the 2020-2021 school year.

Despite the gaps, summer 2021 saw some improvements with the learning disparities.

To read the entire report, click here.