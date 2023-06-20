WARREN, Mich. (WLNS) — A Warren police officer is facing charges for an alleged excessive force incident that happened last week, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Video released by Warren police shows the officer talking to the suspect, then hitting the suspect with his right hand. The suspect is knocked down, and then the officer knees him against the wall and throws him to the ground.

Other officers intervened, and then first officer dragged the suspect to his feet and threw him into a holding cell.

WXYZ reports that Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the incident happened in less than a minute, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave.

The officer, identified as Matthew Rodriguez, has 14 years of experience on the force, Dwyer told WXYZ.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told WXYZ that the officer is charged with assault and battery.

“There’s no duty to hit anyone. There’s no duty to do exactly what happened in the video,” Lucido said.