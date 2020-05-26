Report: Whitmer’s husband name dropped in plea to get boat in water

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 18, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Update – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responding to reports that her husband tried to use his wife’s name in an effort to get the family boat launched this weekend in northern Michigan.

During today’s live news briefing updating the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan, Whitmer was asked by reporters about the stories concerning her husband’s alleged action.

Whitmer told reporters that her husband made a “failed attempt at humor” and regrets his decision to try to draw a laugh out of the marina owner.

The governor said people need to demonstrate more compassion as the state is 12 weeks into the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – The owner of a boat service company said the husband of Michigan’s governor dropped her name while pleading to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend.

The Detroit News says NorthShore Dock owner Tad Dowker reported it on Facebook but subsequently removed the posts.

Dowker said his staff took a call from Marc Mallory, the husband of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dowker’s staff explained that they were backed up and couldn’t immediately launch the boat.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says she won’t address family matters.

The governor has lifted restrictions on Michigan residents traveling to second homes or taking a road trip.

But Whitmer doesn’t encourage it, saying the coronavirus is highly contagious.