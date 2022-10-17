LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the Great Lakes State, Michiganders can expect to see a slight fall in prices at the pump this week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.21 at the pump for regular unleaded, according to AAA of Michigan.

That’s 15 cents less than last week, 40 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents higher than a year ago.

AAA additionally reported that Lansing and Jackson were some of the most expensive places to get fuel, priced at $4.32 and $4.31 respectively.

GasBuddy’s report of Lansing area fuel prices averages gas prices in Lansing at $4.29, a three-cent difference from the AAA report.

Gas prices in Lansing are ranging from $2.79 to $4.59, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled on gas prices in the Capitol city.

AAA has the following tips for drivers to save on gas: