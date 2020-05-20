Reports: Lawsuit against Mark Dantonio, others is dismissed

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A federal judge has dismissed Curtis Blackwell’s lawsuit against former MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio, former MSU president Lou Anna Simon and former athletic director Mark Hollis.

In March a magistrate had recommended that the case be dismissed.

Today U.S. District Court judge Janet Neff dismissed the lawsuit and ordered the removal of Blackwell’s attorneys, Thomas Warnicke and Andrew Paterson, and for monetary sanctions to be paid to by Warnicke and Paterson.

Additionally, according to our media partners at MLive, Paterson was referred to chief judge Robert Jonker whether he should be disciplined further.

Blackwell’s lawsuit against Dantonio, Simon and Hollis, filed in November 2018, claimed his Fifth Amendment rights were violated because his contract wasn’t renewed after declined to talk to police or be interviewed for the Jones Day report, which cleared all university officials except him while looking into how allegations of sexual assault against football players were handled.

Blackwell had been hired in 2013 as the MSU football program’s recruiting director. His contract expired and in May 2017 Dantonio did not renew the deal.

