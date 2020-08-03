Reports: Lions QB Matthew Stafford tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 02: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions is brought down by Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second halfat Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WLNS) – One of the biggest stars in the NFL, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Our media partners at MLive say, according to a published report on MMQB, Stafford tested positive last week and was put on the team’s COVID-19 list Saturday.

He is, according to reports, asymptomatic but must still wait ten days to return to the team.

The Lions begin strength and conditioning today at the team training facility in Allen Park.

Team practices begin August 12 with padded workouts scheduled to begin August 17.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated