Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Representative Elissa Slotkin will mark the third anniversary of the 2017 launch of her campaign for congress with a one-day, three-county tour of Michigan’s 8th District.

The three stops include Ingham, Oakland and Livingston Counties will combine a small, socially-distanced in-person event with local field organizers to outline the themes of her 2020 campaign.

It all begins at 11:00 a.m. outside of the UAW Local 652 building.