LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Reproductive Freedom for All is holding a press conference to announce they are turning in over 750,000 signatures to the Secretary of State for a new ballot proposal.

RFFA says the ballot proposal would protect abortion access and reproductive freedom in Michigan.

“Unprecedented momentum and volunteer efforts statewide propelled the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign to historic support – with more than 2,000 RFFA volunteers who helped gather signatures resulting in the campaign turning in more signatures than any previous ballot initiative in state history,” RFFA said.

In order to qualify to be on the ballot, the group needed to gather 425,059 signatures from registered Michigan votes. So the 753,759 signatures is nearly double the requirement.

Right now there is a 1931 abortion ban on the books in Michigan, but it is currently being blocked because of a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

You can watch the press conference at the top of the page.