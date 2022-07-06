GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Candidates to be the Republican nominee for Michigan governor will meet for a debate this evening, seeking to show who they are and why they deserve your vote.

The Republican primary debate hosted by WOOD TV8 begins on channel 8 and online at woodtv.com at 7 p.m. It will run until 8 p.m. on air and then continue streaming online.

Under Nexstar guidelines, candidates must be listed on the ballot and must have garnered 5% in recent independent polling to be invited to a debate. Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano met that threshold.

News 8 political reporter Rick Albin will moderate the debate. He will ask the candidates about a variety of issues facing the state, including some questions submitted by viewers.

In addition to WOOD TV8, WLNS in Lansing, WJMN Local 3 in Marquette, 9&10 News in Cadillac, ABC 12 in Flint and WDIV in Detroit will carry the debate either on air, online or both. You can also listen on WOOD Radio.

Absentee ballots have already gone out for the Aug. 2 primary.

The Republican winner will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in the general election on Nov. 8.