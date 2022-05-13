LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state’s 2020 election.

Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by 154,000 votes and has pushed bogus claims of mass fraud, has not yet endorsed a candidate in August’s GOP primary.

Four of eight candidates on stage — former conservative news host Tudor Dixon, real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano — falsely said Trump carried Michigan. Two, state police Capt. Michael Brown and financial adviser Michael Markey, said he did not. Perry Johnson and Kevin Rinke, businessmen who have spent millions of their own money to campaign, did not say either way. Rinke refused to answer, while Johnson said he needs to see more data.

The candidates also differed over abortion, which, if the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe, would be nearly totally banned under a 1931 state law that remains on the books. It would allow one exception, to protect the pregnant woman’s life.

Dixon, Johnson, Kelley, Rebandt and Johnson opposed exceptions for rape and incest. Brown, Markey and Rinke supported them.

Two candidates in the crowded field of political newcomers, top contender James Craig and longshot Donna Brandenburg, did not attend the event that lacked fireworks and featured a lot of criticism of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The one-hour, 45-minute debate in Howell was organized and moderated by the Livingston County Republican Party and the Lansing-based MIRS news outlet, drawing 700 people who paid $75 each as part of a fundraising dinner. Craig’s absence drew a shot from Soldano, who asked if he could answer a question for him.

Craig had a prior speaking commitment at the Mechanical Contractors Association’s annual meeting, according to his campaign.

Candidates, left to right, North Shores commentator Tudor Dixon, Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke, Allendale real estate broker Ryan Kelley, Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson, MSP Captain Michael Brown, Oakland County Pastor Ralph Rebandt, Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano and Grand Haven financial advisor Michael Markey, Jr. participate in the Livingston County Republican Party GOP Gubernatorial debate at Crystal Gardens Event and Banquet Center in Howell, Mich., Thursday night, May 12, 2022. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

Melissa Ward, of Atlanta, Mich., takes video of presentations before the Livingston County Republican Party GOP Gubernatorial debate at Crystal Gardens Event and Banquet Center in Howell, Mich., Thursday night, May 12, 2022. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

A signed portrait of President Donald Trump is part of the silent auction, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Livingston County Republican Party’s 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner features the First Official GOP Gubernatorial Debate at Crystal Gardens Event and Banquet Center in Howell, Mich.(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

FILE – James Craig, a former Detroit police chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. A group tied to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon challenged nominating petitions submitted by rival candidate Craig, saying Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that he likely did not turn in enough valid signatures to qualify for the GOP primary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Kevin Rinke, a Republican candidate for governor, meets with people on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Fleetwood Diner in Lansing, Mich. Rinke launched a 10-day bus tour across Michigan three months before the August GOP primary. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks to the media after turning in nominating petitions, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Lansing, Mich. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (Craig Mauger/The Detroit News via AP)

FILE – Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

FILE – Michigan gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano speaks to supporters in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Ten Republicans have filed petitions to run for governor by the deadline, a record number in recent history, creating a huge field for a primary electorate that will decide who challenges Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The lineup for the August primary may shrink if election officials find problems with signatures that were submitted. (AP Photo/Rod Sanford/The Detroit News via AP_File)

Candidates left to right; North Shores commentator Tudor Dixon, Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke, Allendale real estate broker Ryan Kelley, Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson, MSP Captain Michael Brown, Oakland County Pastor Ralph Rebandt, Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano and Grand Haven financial advisor Michael Markey participate in the Livingston County Republican Party GOP Gubernatorial debate at Crystal Gardens Event and Banquet Center in Howell, Mich., Thursday night, May 12, 2022. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

“The chief looks forward to upcoming debates and opportunities to share his message with the voters,” the campaign said.

Both MIRS and the Livingston County GOP said Craig, Detroit’s former police chief, committed to the debate before pulling out.

“I guess he still runs from the sideline. (He’s) not leading from the front,” Soldano said.

Most of the candidates said the COVID-19 vaccine has helped seniors and those with underlying medical conditions avoid death, though Kelley and Rebandt said it is not helping to combat the coronavirus. Brown said he did not know.

Some backed repealing Michigan’s individual income tax. Others got behind significant cuts in state funding for public universities. Many called for Whitmer to be criminally investigated for nursing home orders she issued early in the pandemic and criticized her for closing schools. All said they would sign legislation to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, backing a Florida measure that opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Another debate, which was sanctioned by the Michigan Republican Party, is planned for June 2 at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s policy conference on Mackinac Island.

The winner of the Aug. 2 primary will advance to challenge Whitmer in November.

Three top GOP candidates, including Craig, are facing challenges to their petition signatures that, if successful, could keep them off the ballot.