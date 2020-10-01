Republican lawmakers allowed to appeal absentee ballot decision

(WLNS) — The Michigan State Republican-controlled legislature has now been granted the right to intervene and appeal a recent court decision that allows Michigan absentee ballots to be counted for 14 days after next month’s general election.

Officials said the new ruling means this case is certain to land in a higher court in the final weeks of the campaign season.

Judge Cynthia Stephens recently ruled absentee ballots post-marked by November 2 can be counted if they are received within two weeks after the election.

State Republicans want to stop this from happening.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have both declined to appeal.