LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rep. Tim Walberg will serve an eighth term in Congress, now in Michigan’s 5th District.

Due to redistricting, Walberg was moved from the 7th Congressional District.

“We’ve gone from crisis to crisis with no end in sight. Now more than ever, we need to get our country back on track,” Walberg said.

With an estimated 27% of the vote counted and Walberg leading Bart Goldberg 63-34, the Associated Press called the race.

Walberg resides in the Jackson-area, and had previously expressed some nerves about running for Congress in a new district.

“It’s a new district, so I’m not an incumbent. I’m running for this new district and even though I serve in Congress now, it’s an all-new ball game,” Walberg said.

According to the Republican, the three top concerns facing the U.S. in 2022 are inflation, gas prices and the border.