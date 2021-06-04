Republicans introduce six more election bills in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican lawmakers in Lansing have introduced a slate of six more bills that would change election law in Michigan.

All of the bills were introduced on Thursday and referred to the State House Committee on Elections and Ethics. The bills are not tie-barred, meaning that any of them could be passed

House Bill 4962 would change the procedure for election boards to appoint election inspectors. The major political parties could submit lists of people to serve as inspectors on their behalf, and people on those lists would have to be given first priority over everyone else. Election inspectors would also have to be selected randomly from the pool of eligible people.

House Bill 4963 would clarify and expand the rights of election inspectors and election challengers. Election inspectors would have to wear a badge. Training for election workers would have to include the rights of inspectors and challengers, including how interfering with them is a crime. The Secretary of State would have to create formal signature identification training, which could not include presumptions about the validity of signatures.

House Bill 4964 would require that voting machines be incapable of connecting to the internet. It is similar to House Bill 4838 introduced last month, which would require voting machines to be disconnected from the internet from the time the polls open until the results have been tabulated.

House Bill 4965 would make major changes to the recount system for Michigan, including creating methods for the courts to change the result of an election following a recount. The county leaders of major political parties could request recounts on behalf of candidates.

House Bill 4966 would increase the deadline for boards of county canvassers to identify winners from 14 days to 21 days after the election. Ballots would have to be preserved for 6 months after an election, rather than the 30 days prescribed under current law. The bill would also create a mechanism to undo certification of a county’s election results if a canvasser says their vote to certify was made under duress.

House Bill 4967 would create a new law requiring security features in all Michigan ballots to prevent duplication, including color inks and microprinting. That is a process to include very small words or images on a document that are easy to recognize, but difficult to duplicate by normal means.