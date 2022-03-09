LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey announced the Legislature will send legislation to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that would suspend the state’s tax on gasoline and diesel fuels.

The GOP said they hope this move provides Michigan drivers immediate financial relief.

“This is a serious situation that requires more than letter writing and the magnanimous gesture of asking someone else to foot the bill. Six in 10 Michiganders are living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to feed their families, heat their homes and put enough gas in their cars to get to work. Republicans in the Legislature will again vote to help residents keep more of what they earn, but we need the governor to lead instead of abdicating her responsibilities to Washington.” Shirkey, R-Clarklake

The Legislature will also pass a resolution that calls on the governor to support energy independence, which requests her to drop her opposition to the Great Lakes tunnel project.

The gas tax pause would remove Michigan’s 27 cents per gallon fuel tax for the next six months, until the end of the fiscal year.

Over that time period, drivers would potentially save nearly $750 million, the party says.

The House will vote Wednesday, March 9, on the bill.

Next, the Senate will vote on the bill next week, putting the plan on the governors desk along with the already-passed $2.5 billion tax cut plan that includes a reduction in the income tax, a $500 child tax credit and increased deductions for seniors.