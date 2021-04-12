RESCUE: “It was either the cat, or my hand, I chose the cat”

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— “As soon as I saw it, I knew it was either the cat, or my hand, and I chose the cat.”

Those were the words of Officer Hanney from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, after he arrived on a call, that a cat had climbed into someone’s car engine while they were out running errands.

Hanney says he opened up the hood, and immediately got a strong smell of singed fur. He quickly decided he was going to sacrifice his hand, to bring the cat to safety.

Once free from the jaws of the car engine, the cat was taken to the shelter for treatment, and Officer Hanney was sent to urgent care.

Both man and feline will make a full recovery.