LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly a week after a major winter storm swept through the state, Lansing medical and public service leaders look back on the storm that ultimately turned deadly.

Sparrow officials said eight weather-related deaths were investigated in the last week.

Lansing’s fire chief said procedures and conditions helped the capital city fare better than other parts of the country.

“We take a look at what took place in upstate New York and Buffalo. Even the first responder units were getting stuck. We did not run into those challenges,” said Lansing Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant.

According to Sturdivant, the combination of city service coordination, as well as weather conditions, helped ensure crews were ready during the worst of last week’s winter storm.

“The system worked as intended. Again, however, we are compiling the data to give us a true snapshot of how well the system held up and what are some of the tweaks we can possibly supply to make a good system better,” he said.

Dr. Christine Perry is the medical director for the emergency department at McLaren of Greater Lansing. She said while ER visits did not change compared to before the storm, the type of treatments switched to winter-related injuries like exposure and broken bones.

“Simple things such as taking out an animal in this weather resulted in quite a few injuries like slip and fall, you know breaking extremities,” said Dr. Perry.

Sparrow forensic pathology handles death investigations for several mid-Michigan counties. They say eight winter-related death were recorded.

A Sparrow official said three elderly people died in the hospital after being found outside in the snow. However, Sparrow did not provide an exact cause of death. They did add a man died in his car from carbon monoxide poisoning during the storm. Another man was found dead in an unheated garage.

Three died from suffering from cardiac issues while clearing up after the snowfall.

With more winter months ahead, Dr. Perry said it’s important to check on vulnerable neighbors.

“Check on people that are more shut in,” She said. “At this time of year, there are people that don’t have the financial stability to keep their heat at an appropriate level.”

Dr. Perry encourages people to be mindful of thaw and freeze patterns in the weather and have warmer clothing nearby to protect from cold exposure.