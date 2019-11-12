Resident threatens to assault neighbor with a shovel

Orleans Twsp, Mich., — A resident threatened to assault a neighbor with a shovel Monday morning.

Ionia County Sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to an assault complaint Monday at 10:50 a.m. on Stauffer Drive in Orleans Township.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined a resident on Stauffer Drive had threatened to use a shovel to assault the neighbor.

While investigating the assault, a separate neighbor threatened to shoot the Deputy and any additional officers if they harmed the suspect.

The officers arrested the original suspect in the assault.

The Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine if the resident threatening to shoot the deputy will be charged.

No one was injured during this time.