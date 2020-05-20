Residents evacuating after Edenville Dam collapse

A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Credit: Kaytie Boomer of MLive

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – Residents in Edenville and Sanford have been told to immediately evacuate after a failure of the Edenville Dam.

The governor will issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day. We will share additional information as it becomes available. Statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Eastbound and westbound US-10 is between River Road and M-30 is closed due to water over the roadway, per the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region Twitter page.

EB & WB US-10 between River Rd Exit 114 and M-30 (Meridian Rd) Exit 116

Freeway Closed

Water over the Roadway

Midland County — MDOT – Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) May 19, 2020

