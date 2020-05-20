Residents evacuating after Edenville Dam collapse

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – Residents in Edenville and Sanford have been told to immediately evacuate after a failure of the Edenville Dam.
The governor will issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day. We will share additional information as it becomes available.Statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Eastbound and westbound US-10 is between River Road and M-30 is closed due to water over the roadway, per the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region Twitter page.
This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.