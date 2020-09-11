Residents near flood-ravaged dams could be paying for years

Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

EDENVILLE, Mich. (AP) – Residents who lost their lakes when dams collapsed in mid-Michigan could be getting expensive long-term bills to restore them.

People near Wixom and Sanford lakes in Midland and Gladwin counties could pay thousands of dollars each year for 40 years, if that duration is allowed by the state.

The estimate comes from the Four Lakes Task Force. Residents near Secord and Smallwood lakes could face smaller annual assessments.

The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River.

The river then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit.