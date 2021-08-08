Residents react to Lansing masks mandate in city buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting tomorrow, if you go inside a Lansing city building or work inside one, you’ll have to wear a mask, whether you’re vaccinated or not.

6 news spoke to several people in Downtown Lansing today and some say they were fine with this new requirement, while others say it won’t make a difference.

” I’m all for doing anything to keep people safe and not infecting others,” said George Mask, Lansing resident.



“Whatever going to happen is going to happen. If you can smell through a mask it’s not going to keep you from catching corona,” said Anthony Brown, Lansing resident.

Whether you’re for it, against it, or indifferent, masks will be required inside Lansing city buildings starting tomorrow. From city hall, the Lansing fire station or police department be prepared to mask up.



Lansing Mayor Andy Schor told 6 news on Friday that this mandate is being enforced due to the county moving to the substantial category when it comes to virus transmission.



” We are asking them to wear masks, and the employees are going to wear masks in public spaces as well. It’s following the guidance and it’s following the science,” said Schor.

For people like George Mask, he says it’s no problem.

“Anything to keep COVID away from everybody, not infecting anyone you know just anything to get out of this situation that we’re in,” said Mask.

Others though, feel it’s not the right move.

” I definitely feel like we’re moving backwards, you basically let us out to play and now you’re putting us back in. Yeah definitely going backwards I mean it’s no safer than they were 6 months ago,” said Brown.

Mayor Schor says he knows this is an inconvenience but believes it’s for the safety of city employees and the general public.