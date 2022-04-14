LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With wind comes power outages.

Consumers Energy, Lansing BWL and DTE are all experiencing power outages amid heavy winds in Michigan.

More than 26,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power across the state. For mid-Michigan residents, around 803 outages were reported in Aurelius Township, 230 near Eaton Rapids, 66 near Oneida Township, 68 near Watertown Township and 68 near Bath.

To view Consumers’ outage map, click here.

Lansing BWL is experiencing small pockets of outages that are affecting a few dozen customers, all in Lansing.

To view BWL’s outage map, click here.

Mid-Michigan DTE customers may also be experiencing outages. Most of DTE’s outages are in the Detroit area, but pockets of Williamston Township and Meridian are currently without power.

To view DTE’s outage map, click here.