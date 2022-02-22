

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Ice jams along the Shiawassee river have been a contributing factor to major flooding in and around the city of Owosso. Warmer temperatures and heavy rain have led the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area.



Residents living right along the Shiawassee river said they are facing a scary and frustrating situation as the water levels creep ever closer to their homes

“Yeah, I get scared about it because it can rise so fast once it hits the bridge there. If there’s a blockage, all I can think about with all this thawing was the river rising more and more and couldn’t get past, and it was going to rise into our home,” said resident Sherry Blair.

Sherry Blair has been living along the Shiawassee River near downtown Owosso for almost a year. She said she didn’t have any concerns about living close to the water earlier in the winter. That changed as warmer temperatures broke apart the ice and sent chunks of it down the river, dangerously close to her house, which is just feet from the water.

“I noticed chunks of ice coming up on that property that were the size of my car. I was calling my kids saying there are these big ice things coming up here, and I kind of worried it was going to block there, rise the river” said Blair.

Since that day, she said she hasn’t seen much response from city or county officials, leaving her and her neighbors on their own. As the water creeps closer, she’s bracing for the worst.

“My son is going to come over. As a matter of fact, he’s going to come over tomorrow and he’s going to check everything in the basement. He’s going to kind of tear away some of the wall to make sure it’s not leaking in somewhere we haven’t seen yet visible. I’m going to check my own flood insurance because I never thought about that before,” said Blair.

Blair said she hopes action is taken soon before she and her neighbors see major damage

“They enjoy the river but nobody thinks about the people who live along with it, and near it and the possibility that this could happen,” said Blair.

Officials with the National Weather Service forecast the river will rise above the flood stage at seven and a half feet by Wednesday afternoon.

