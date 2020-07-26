Resignation leaves open seat on Jackson County Intermediate School District board

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A resignation has left an open seat on the Jackson County Intermediate School District Board of Education.

Robert Inman has stepped down for personal reasons, leaving the board to appoint a new member to fill his seat, according to a report by our media partners at MLive. Those interested have until 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 to apply.

Letters of application must be submitted to the JCISD office, 6700 Browns Lake Road.

Applicants should provide a brief biographical sketch and an explanation of why they want to serve on the board. The person will serve until June 30, 2021.

The remainder of Inman’s term, which expires June 30, 2025, will be elected at the next biennial election on June 7, 2021.

After a review of the applications, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. It is expected that interviews and a possible appointment will be made at the board’s Tuesday, Aug. 11 meeting.

More information is available on the JCISD website.