Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities welcomes new students at MSU

Sexual Assault is a topic of conversation at universities across the country and Michigan State University is no stranger to the issue.

MSU brought in some experts to speak with freshmen students.

The group is called 'Speak About It' and they just don't talk about sexual health.

They get up on stage and act it out.

They model how consent can work and show different scenes on how to meet someone at a party in a healthy way.

They show, which they performed for a couple hundred freshman studying political science and public affairs.

They also talked about how coercion works in relationships and party settings, and how to avoid it.

"We have collected real life stories from students across the country. Both about their relationship with sex, dating but also their identity and discovering their identity. It's a cool way to use real story telling and bring people in" said Jacob Osbourne, Tour Manager for 'Speak About It'

This is the 2nd year doing it at Michigan State University.

Osbourne says they want to continue to create communities that people feel safe and good in.