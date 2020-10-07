Resource MFG manufacturing workforce specialist in Lansing hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Resource MFG is hosting a job fair on each Tuesday in the month of October.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2510 Snow Rd.

Job positions available include: packaging and handling jobs with a paying base of $15 to $15.50 and a $2.00 startup pay added to pay for $17 startup.

Shift hours available include full afternoon shifts and part time shifts.

Face masks and social distancing will be required at this event.

Resource MFG specializes in hiring for the manufacturing industry and offers training and certifications to all employees, making them more marketable for top positions as they progress through their careers.