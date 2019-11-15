Resources offered to help tackle homelessness in Lansing

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — The city of Lansing celebrated Community Connect. It’s an event that helped people at risk and facing homelessness get resources they need.

“No I’m not homeless anymore,” said Lakeya Jackson.”Holy Cross, they helped me get my housing.”

It’s because of events like Community Connect, Jackson was able to find and keep a place to call home.

She said, “If it was not for this event many people would be out in the cold or somewhere under a bridge, anywhere.”

Friday, people in the community were brought together at Lansing City Hall for the event.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said, “Nobody wants to see anybody have less than anybody else, but we know that’s a reality and we know we can help.”

Helpful resources available throughout the city were brought to one location.

“Lets put all those services in one place,” said Schor. “Lets let people, ya know, get those services, get bus passes, get flu shots, get veterans services, get health department services, all of these things in one place so someone doesn’t have to go to six different places.”

Paul Miller with Homeless Angels said the more information those who are facing homelessness can get, the more they are able to help themselves.

“They need to be their best own advocate and seek help,” said Miller. “It’s up to them to keep the ball rolling so they don’t slip through the cracks.”

The mayor said even though the city of Lansing is on the rise, community connect is about making sure everyone is being taken care of.

“As you create more jobs, people are employed making more money,” said Schor. “You don’t want to forget about those who are not experiencing that same growth.”

Jackson said Community Connect, “Impacts my life so I can be able to do more and be better and stay warm.

The City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department hosted Community Connect.

Services and necessities such as bus cards, lunch, flu shots, hats and gloves and other personal needs and resources were available.