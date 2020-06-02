Restaurant owners prepare to welcome dine-in customers next week

To say it’s been a challenging time for restaurants is an understatement. Now, the owner of Nite Lite in Jackson says, being able to open the doors again soon is a real breathe of fresh air.

“Yesterday we wanted to jump for joy, it’s summer time. People want to be outside. They want to reminisce. You know we want to be safe. We get it, but we want to live,” said Owner of Nite Lite, Joe Brandeberry.

Brandeberry is proud to call Jackson home. He was lucky enough to get a small business loan to keep his business alive, but the last few months were full of challenges, and tough decisions. Joe says, he had to layoff half his staff.

“They have struggled. We have helped some of them if they’ve asked. We have been able to help them a little bit, and we are happy about that. We have local musicians that we offered to pay in advance because we have been in a good position to be able to help them, but people are struggling. They need to work,” said Brandeberry.

This week all of his employees will be back at work. They are getting the place ready for customers by next week, and that includes putting safety precautions in place.

“We’ve got a twelve step list where we have hand sanitizers by both front doors, spray bottles. Our staff has all been trained on all the safety rules, and guidelines handed down by the state health department,” said Brandeberry.

While 50 percent capacity is a start, Brandeberry says to survive, they need to fully open soon.

“Let us open up. We want to be safe. We’re going to be cautious, but we need to get back to doing business, and get our economy going again.”

Restaurants, and bars can officially re-open to the public next Monday.