Results unchanged in 71st district race following $6k recount, 5 votes affected

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Democratic Representative Angela Witwer has won the 71st district house seat for the second time, following a recount on Monday and Tuesday.

Witwer defeats Republican Challenger Gina Johnsen who paid $6,250 for a partial recount in Delta Township, Grand Ledge, two precincts in Lansing, and one in Charlotte.

Following that recount, Johnsen picked up a total of 4 extra votes, and Witwer lost 1.

In total, Witwer won the race 28,198 votes to Johnsen’s 26,056. The vote percentages were unchanged by the recount and remain 51.22% and 47.32%.

According to Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth the numbers changed slightly because hand counted ballots typically pick up “corrected” ballots (where people try to cross out their votes), that the machines might miss.