Retail businesses re-open their doors by appointment

For lifetime Jackson resident, and owner of Jackson Candle Company Jennifer Spencer, today is a day she’s been anxiously preparing for these last two months.

“I felt really great obviously that I can open the door, and I feel pretty confident that I have everything in place already, so I’m not struggling to figure out what to do,” said Spencer.

While today is full of smiles, it’s safe to say the road to get here came with its fair share of challenges.

“I was worried about paying the rent,” said Spencer.

It wasn’t until she received the ‘Dream Maker’ fund from Consumers Energy that she found new light to make sure she kept a business that means everything to her.

“It makes me want to cry thinking about it right now. It came. It was needed. I’m sure everyone that received some of that money is in same position that I was,” said Spencer.

Spencer says, it’s that same support from other business owners just like her, that keeps her going today.

“She would just text me, and say how are you doing today Jennifer? And I’m like I feel like a bi-polar mess. I feel like crying. I feel like screaming, and she’s like me too, and we were having this back and forth communication knowing that it’s not just me, and we are all going through this,” said Spencer.

Spencer makes sure to spray every product, and isn’t shy about telling people to use the hand sanitizer, but it’s all in good faith to keep her, and her customers safe.