Retired judge is hired as a prosecutor in northern Michigan

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (AP) – A retired judge is back in court on the other side of the bench in northern Michigan.

Peter O’Connell has been hired as an assistant prosecutor in Charlevoix County. He was a Michigan appeals court judge for more than 20 years and a District Court judge in Isabella County for another 15.

O’Connell joked that Charlevoix County prosecutor Allen Telgenhof is “giving a senior citizen a second chance.” The Boyne City resident says retirement is “not the place for someone with a type A personality.”

O’Connell will handle the county’s District Court docket. He couldn’t run for re-election to the appeals court because he turned 70 years old.

