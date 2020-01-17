Reward offered in Michigan elk poaching incidents

DNR conservation officers are looking for information about a second elk poached this week in northern Michigan. This bull elk was found near Teets Trail, west of Voyer Lake Road in Montmorency County. Photo Courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A non-profit organization is offering a $1,000 reward to help catch elk poachers in Michigan.

The Safari Club International-Michigan Involvement Committee is concerned by multiple elk poaching reports.

In mid-December, area residents found three adult elk cows poached in Otsego County.

In mid-November, one bull elk was killed in Montmorency County and another, during the same week, was poached in the Pigeon River Country in Otsego County.

Anyone with information on the illegal killing of elk or moose in Michigan are encouraged to call or text the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.

