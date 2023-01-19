LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rhea is a sweet and goofy senior dog looking for a special person that can care for her.

She was a adopted from the Ingham County Animal Shelter about a year ago, and was returned to the shelter after she was discovered by somebody in a crate outside just before Christmas.

Rhea still has a good attitude. She has typical skin tags of an older dog, and is developing a bit of a hear murmur. Otherwise, she is in good shape for being 11 years old.

She needs a quiet home with gentle people and other easy-going animals.

Rhea is 11, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can inquire about adopting her, and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.