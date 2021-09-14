Rick Snyder speaks out against ‘phobia’ of immigrants, evades Flint questions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Governor Rick Snyder has been out of the political sphere for quite some time.

He was in Lansing on Tuesday for a panel on the importance of agriculture with the Lansing regional chamber of commerce. It was the first time they’ve met in person since February, 2020. They discussed how many of the issues those in agriculture are facing stem from supply chain.

“We’ve underestimated supply chain in every aspect of this nation,” Snyder said. “Michigan can have a lot more leadership if we’re a leader in finding our supply chains.”

In addition to that, there are fewer migrant workers coming into the state. Snyder says the growing stigma around immigrants is a significant problem.

“There’s this phobia about people coming in from other places, we should be embracing that,” Snyder said. “How many of us, our families, are originally from Michigan? We’re a state of immigrants.”

Snyder continued saying that doesn’t just go for those involved in agriculture.

“What about all the Afghan refugees?” Snyder asked. “Why shouldn’t we be doing everything we can in this state to get as many of those refugees as we can in Michigan.”

“That’s the right human thing to do,” Snyder said. “That can be a hot button politically, but the good news is I’m not running for anything so I can say this kind of stuff.”

While Snyder might not be running for anything, former Detroit Police Chief, James Craig officially announced his bid to be the next governor today. Snyder stopped short of endorsing him, but did express support.

“I think it’s exciting to see Chief Craig enjoy the race,” Snyder said. “I think we have at least one great candidate there. There’s other people out there, let’s see how it comes out.”

Finally the former governor reflected on his tenure in office.

“We went from a bottom 50 out of 50 in terms of employment and jobs to a top 10 state in eight years,” Snyder said. “We did have some challenges like Flint, but I’m concerned about what’s going on in Benton Harbor. We should have learned lessons from Flint.”

The former governor is still facing legal trouble in regards to the Flint water crisis. When asked specifically what lessons from that he would apply to Benton Harbor, he said he declared a state of emergency.

Snyder came out with a 75-point action plan on what to do and distributed water filters, he wants to see more movement along those lines.