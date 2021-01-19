Rick Snyder’s Attorney issues response to Flint Water Crisis charges

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brian Lennon , the attorney representing former Michigan Gov. Snyder issued a response to the recent charges against Snyder in the Flint Water Crisis.

Attorney Lennon wrote that he and his legal team have filed a formal discovery request, which, seeks information from the Attorney General’s office about its use of a “taint team” for the “millions of documents and hundreds of electronic devices” investigators used to pursue search warrants in June 2019.

He’s asking that the Michigan Attorney General’s office disclose whether it used a taint team, and if not, why not. If so, the letter asks to disclose the names of everyone involved on that team.

The taint team, Attorney Lennon alleges was used to access attorney-client communications or other privileged materials.

The former governor’s attorney is seeking a second request, which is to dismiss Mr. Snyder’s indictment because the city of Lansing is bringing the charges against him, when he should be charged in Flint, where the crime occurred.

In his letter, the attorney wrote: “The general venue rule is that defendants should be tried in the county where the crime was committed.”

