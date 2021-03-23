Rivers of Life Pastor dies after 20-plus year service

Holt, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt, Michigan pastor has died after more than 20 years of service, his wife announced on Facebook.

Pastor Jesse Brown of Rivers of Life Church in Holt passed away Monday, March 22.

Pastor Jesse is survived by his wife, Brigitte and their son, Micah, who reside in Lansing.

Pastors Jesse Brown and his wife, and Brigitte Brown served as the Founders and Pastors of Rivers of Life Church. In 2004, two years after they were married, they felt the call to the church



Jesse and Brigitte’s journey together began in 2000, when they started dating.

Pastor Jesse’s life journey involved growing up in poverty and included an addiction to crack cocaine for many years.

The addiction drove him to do things that brought him shame. At one point he was spending thousands of dollars every week to support his addiction until eventually it left him homeless, hopeless, and even facing death at times.



Because of his life experiences, he had a passion for those with addictions, the homeless and for those who others may feel do not deserve a second or third chance.



Pastor Brigitte’s life journey, though different, consisted of a painful past as well. Having grown up in a very dysfunctional home, she was a victim of many things including, incest and molestation at a very young age and domestic violence. At the age of 11, she discovered her mother was an alcoholic.

By the time Brigitte was 20, the alcoholism had killed her mother.



Devastated, alone, and struggling with grief and guilt, Brigitte felt lost, worthless, and as if her life didn’t matter; she didn’t know where to turn.

Every night Brigitte was tormented with a spirit of guilt and grief until she cried out to God and asked Him to somehow help her.

For the next several months, everywhere she turned, there was someone telling her about Jesus. After attending a church for several months, she went home and knelt beside her bed and prayed the prayer of salvation and asked Jesus into her heart.

Instantly, she experienced peace and found purpose.

In that moment, she knew that God was calling her to preach and to help people meet this same Jesus that changed her life.



Together, Pastors Jesse and Brigitte made a dynamic team as they go about reaching, restoring and refreshing lives by the power of God’s love.

