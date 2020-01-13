Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Road closures due to flooding and storm clean-up

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
barrels.jpg

Due to the significant rain fall Friday night in to Saturday, the following roads have had to be closed due to high water, some of which is still rising as run-off makes its way into the drains, creeks and rivers:

Meridian Township:

 Okemos Road, Central Park Drive to Haslett Road

Nakoma Drive, Huron Hills Drive to Hamilton Road

Hilcrest Drive, Okemos Road to Sequoia Drive

Hickory Island Drive, loop off Lake Drive

Leroy Township:

Linn Road, Meech to Dietz Roads

Meech Road, Linn Road to M-43

Leslie Township:

Baseline Road, State to Jackson Roads

Leslie & Bunker Hill Townships:

Olds Road, Cooper to Meridian Roads

In Jackson County the Department of Transportation has been responding to storm damage on county roads throughout the day. The following roads have flooding as of 10 pm yesterday evening and new roads have been included:

• Berry Road and Easton Road – Rives Township
• Callahan Road at Michigan Avenue – Parma Township
• Cook Street & Rail Road – Rives Township
• East Territorial Road – Henrietta Township
• Hankerd Road – Henrietta Township
• Harr Road east of Waterloo Road – Waterloo Township
• Holibaugh Road south of Streetor Road – Springport Township
• Hoyer Road – Leoni Township
• Lippert Road east of Eckert Road – Pulaski Township
• N. Dearing – Parma Township – OPEN
• Peacock Road – Rives Township
• Pickett Road south of Peckham Road – Parma Township
• Reynolds Road – Spring Arbor Township
• Riethmiller Road – Waterloo Township
• Smith Road east of Walz Road – Leoni Township – CLOSED
• Springport Road east of Hilldale Road – Springport Township
• Styles Road – Henrietta Township
• Tophith Road between Parks Road and Leeke Road – Waterloo Township – CLOSED

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan