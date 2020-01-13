Road closures due to flooding and storm clean-up

Due to the significant rain fall Friday night in to Saturday, the following roads have had to be closed due to high water, some of which is still rising as run-off makes its way into the drains, creeks and rivers:
Meridian Township:
Okemos Road, Central Park Drive to Haslett Road
Nakoma Drive, Huron Hills Drive to Hamilton Road
Hilcrest Drive, Okemos Road to Sequoia Drive
Hickory Island Drive, loop off Lake Drive
Leroy Township:
Linn Road, Meech to Dietz Roads
Meech Road, Linn Road to M-43
Leslie Township:
Baseline Road, State to Jackson Roads
Leslie & Bunker Hill Townships:
Olds Road, Cooper to Meridian Roads
In Jackson County the Department of Transportation has been responding to storm damage on county roads throughout the day. The following roads have flooding as of 10 pm yesterday evening and new roads have been included:
• Berry Road and Easton Road – Rives Township
• Callahan Road at Michigan Avenue – Parma Township
• Cook Street & Rail Road – Rives Township
• East Territorial Road – Henrietta Township
• Hankerd Road – Henrietta Township
• Harr Road east of Waterloo Road – Waterloo Township
• Holibaugh Road south of Streetor Road – Springport Township
• Hoyer Road – Leoni Township
• Lippert Road east of Eckert Road – Pulaski Township
• N. Dearing – Parma Township – OPEN
• Peacock Road – Rives Township
• Pickett Road south of Peckham Road – Parma Township
• Reynolds Road – Spring Arbor Township
• Riethmiller Road – Waterloo Township
• Smith Road east of Walz Road – Leoni Township – CLOSED
• Springport Road east of Hilldale Road – Springport Township
• Styles Road – Henrietta Township
• Tophith Road between Parks Road and Leeke Road – Waterloo Township – CLOSED
