ROAD CONDITIONS: Morning after record breaking snowfall

LANSING, JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday Feb. 2, Lansing experienced a new record as it was the sixth largest snowfall for the area.

The snow has ended, but not before dumping double-digit snowfall totals across much of Mid-Michigan. Lansing received 13.3 inches Wednesday, making it the snowiest February day of all time.

State and county road crews have been actively working for hours to clear up highways and interstates this morning.

Most major roadways are cleared, but some side streets have remained untouched.

Roads are still slippery and wet, so officials are urging people to drive slow and give themselves time.

Grand Ledge

In Grand Ledge several plow and salt trucks are out on the job this morning to help make roads safer.

Potterville

In Potterville, plow trucks are busy taking snow that has piled up off of the main streets this morning.

Road crews are actively working to move snow off of sidewalks as well.

One crew member told 6 News he has been on the job for a total of 26 hours.

Jackson

The big snow storm didn’t just hit in Lansing, the city of Jackson saw an onslaught as well with more than a foot of snow that fell and it continued to fall in the overnight hours.

6 News Reporter, Tony Garcia, spent the night in Jackson to get an in depth look at how conditions are shaping up for Thursday, Feb. 3.

Here is what Garcia has observed:

Garcia says it depends which roads you’re on. At the corner of Michigan and Jackson, the roads are somewhat cleared off this morning.

According to a plow driver from the Department of Public Works, the snow didn’t stop until approximately 1 a.m.

The plow driver said the crews didn’t get back on the road until about 3 a.m. this morning.

Garcia says, overall there is still very tough conditions out with all the snowfall that has accumulated throughout the day and night. This has led to every school in Jackson County being closed today.

A snow emergency is still underway in Jackson county.

“Yeah it’s really all hands on deck to clear the streets and make sure everyone can get around safely. And then if there is a emergency declared then that means if you have a vehicle that’s on the side of the street that’s parked and it’s blocking the safe passage of a plow or salt truck, then we can tow your vehicle and be impounded at the car owners expense. And you could also get a $100 fine on top of that. So that just really shows the seriousness of what’s going on.” Aaron Dimick, City of Jackson Spokesman

Garcia says to make sure you’re getting those cars off the roads because officials say, Thursday, Feb. 3, is when they will begin clearing back roads, which is when cars could get towed.

Update on Weather in Jackson and Lansing

The good news is the snow has stopped in Jackson and Lansing.

Garcia went on a ride along with a Department of Public Works Crew Leader yesterday who displayed all that goes into keeping roadways cleared.

He explained it is all about the priority, getting the highways, trunklines and main roads cleared first so the bulk of traffic can get through to hospitals, businesses and schools. Back roads are second in line for the process.

Garcia says car traffic has began to pave the way a bit on these roads, but they’re certainly not cleared.

The Department of Public Works had all 10 of their plows out yesterday sectioning off the city into six parts.

Officials told Garcia it was a 14-hour day for city workers yesterday and after getting somewhere close to a foot of snow, they’re looking at another long day ahead of them.

Garcia says on his journey to downtown Jackson from his hotel earlier this morning, he saw at least three or four of the plows getting snow cleared out.

Garcia still says conditions are far from ideal, so be sure you are taking it slow as you travel.

Thursday Weather Conditions

A cold and overcast Thursday is in store, but snow showers in the Lansing area will be few and far between, which should allow plow crews to make substantial progress on side streets throughout the day.

Additional snow showers will be possible near and south of Jackson today, but accumulations should remain manageable, generally an inch or less.