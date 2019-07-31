Road construction delay concerns as heavy equipment operators go on strike

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS/MLive/AP/CNN) — The latest on the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

Tonight's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated, fiercely at times, over the direction of their party.

Tonight's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated, fiercely at times, over the direction of their party.

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) 10 candidates take the stage tonight including:

-Former Vice President Joe Biden-Former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro -U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California-U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado-U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey-U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii-U.S. Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio-Washington Gov. Jay Inslee-Businessman Andrew Yang

The candidates take the stage tonight at 8 p.m.