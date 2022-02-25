LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several inches of snow fell in some parts of mid-Michigan overnight.

The fluffy nature of the snow has led to some reduced visibilities before the morning commute.

While the snow has ended, slower-than-normal traffic speeds are suggested.

Salt and plow trucks have been busy clearing roads this morning. Currently, most major roads are cleared off.

Some side streets remain unplowed, and are slick in areas from build up.

Friday Forecast:

The rest of Friday, Feb. 25, will be spent under mostly cloudy skies, with highs reaching the mid-twenties. Wind chills will likely hold in the teens thanks to a northerly breeze.