Roadways filled with holiday travelers making their way back home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Drivers are seeing some delays on the road as well as steady flow.

Earlier today, southbound 127 hit a snag when a trailer flipped. That slowed traffic down to one lane.

Despite a few backups and accidents, travelers are seeing smooth driving.

“Seems to be flowing smoothly considering how many trailers there were and how many people are towing their ATVs and boats home. A lot of that on the road,” said Ella Sapper. She’s traveling to Ann Arbor

“It was really good until we hit the Claire Exit and once you passed, there’s some traffic for about five miles but [it’s] steady. It was about 40 miles an hour, but other than that it’s been good,” said Aaron Glovier. He’s traveling to Adrian