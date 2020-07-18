Robocalls may be making a comeback

If you’ve been looking for a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be this: the number of robocalls have dropped.

But that win might be short-lived.

Tom Hanson Reports.

You may have noticed your phone ringing a little less lately.

When the pandemic closed stores in the spring, it also shut down all call centers. According to YouMail, Robocalls dropped 40% between February and April.

But with the economy reopening, the numbers are creeping back up. And in June, 45 percent of those robocalls were scams.

Now, T-Mobile is offering something new to its customers, including those with recently acquired Sprint. Matt Staneff is T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“We’re calling it Scam Shield,” he said.

Staneff said the free service will block some scam calls and provide a caller ID for every number.

“That means every call that comes in will have a name attached to it and you won’t have to play the guessing game,” Staneff said.

Customers can also get a second phone number, so you don’t have to give your main number to strangers.

“That way you can keep your number personal,” Staneff said.

Roger Cheng is the head of CNET News.



“I think there’s recognition by the industry that robocalls have hit a point where// they’re one of if not the most annoying aspects of having cell phone service.”

Cheng says all phone carriers are making robocalls blocking a priority.

Many companies including T-Mobile offer technology that verifies a number is real and not spoofed.

The question is: will all this tech work?

“I think you are going to see a continued cat and mouse game here where scammers will work to get ahead of these systems, then carriers will try to counteract that.”//04:40 the fact that these carriers are all on the same page definitely gives me some hope that the volume of robocalls will go down,” Cheng said.

But Cheng and other experts don’t expect those annoying calls will completely go away.