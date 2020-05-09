Rock n’Roll star Little Richard dies, TMZ reports

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 03: Little Richard performs during the annual PBS “A Capitol Fourth” concert at the US Capitol on July 3, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Rock N’ Roll star Little Richard has died at 87 years old, according to TMZ.

Little Richard was a pianist, singer and songwriter. He was most influential in the ’50s rock and roll.

Richard greatly influenced the genre, with popular hits like the fantastically frenetic, “Tutti-Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.”

“Tutti Frutti” (1955) became one of Richard’s best known songs and reached no.2 on Billboard Rhythm and Blues Best-Sellers chart. The Beatles have credited Richard as being inspirational to the Fab Four.

Richard has been honored by many institutions including the Rock and Roll hall of Fame (1986), Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Recording Academy, Rhythm and Blues Foundation and National Museum of African American Music, among others.

Richard had been ill for two months and died in his home in Tennessee. He was with his brother, sister and son, according to TMZ.

Richard suffered a heart attack in 2013. He credited his survival to a higher power, saying, “Jesus had something for me. He brought me through,” according to TMZ.

Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932 in Macon, Georgia.

