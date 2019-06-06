Michigan

Roof collapses into Grand Rapids area classroom

Collapse occurred overnight at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:58 PM EDT

WYOMING, Mich (AP) - A roof has collapsed into a classroom at a school in the Grand Rapids area.

The collapse occurred overnight at Lee Middle and High School in Wyoming.

The section of the school that was damaged was built in 1925.

No one was injured and students were dismissed last week for summer.

