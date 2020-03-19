Roommates face struggle of life in quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Health officials want to test those most at risk for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first, but that’s leaving other patients in the dark.

Jay and Sam Holiday live in Lansing with their roommate, Lev Lefton. They are all currently quarantining themselves after Jay started experiences symptoms of what could be COVID-19 last week.

“I had like a mild migraine and a mild fever, probably around 100,” Jay says. “I didn’t think anything of it because I get migraines on rare occasions. Sunday I had just a little bit of tightness in my chest but I still didn’t really think about it too much until that Monday. I went to work and my chest tightness started ramping up and I started getting the sore throat and cough.”

Jay’s doctors told him to go to the Sparrow emergency room for treatment. Doctors there ruled out the flu and bronchitis–but didn’t test him for COVID-19 because his fever wasn’t high enough.

All three roommates now have symptoms including fevers. Everyone is staying home and screening themselves daily.

“I’m an anxious person by nature,” Lefton says. “And while I don’t have a lot of the symptoms myself I would still like to get tested just to know if I’ve been actually exposed. I’d love to know for sure.”

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Sam adds.. If people could get tested before they were at that point, it would prevent a lot of issues and also a lot of potential deaths and exposure.”

The roommates say they want the most vulnerable to get tested first. At the same time, they hope to get answers for their own cases soon.