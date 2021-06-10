Routine traffic stop leads to 50 kgs of crystal meth, value estimated at over $1 million

VAN BUREN, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, a routine traffic stop led to officers seizing 50 kilograms of crystal meth.

This is the Fifth District of MSP’s largest seizure of drugs ever, and one of the largest in recent history in the State of Michigan from a traffic stop.

The stop took place around northbound on 1-196, near mile marker 13 in Covert Township. The vehicle containing the crystal meth had an expired Georgia license plate.

Troopers suspected criminal activity after speaking with the two people in the car. The driver gave troopers verbal consent to enter his vehicle.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police, the driver is a 34-year-old man from Mexico. The man was arrested for possession, intent to deliver, resisting and obstructing an officer.

The second person who was in the car is a woman from California, who was also arrested for possession, intent to deliver, and lying to a police officer.

The crystal methamphetamine that was found was wrapped in 51 different packages, being estimated to have a street value of over $1 million.

First Lieutenant Richard Pazder, MSP Regional Commander of Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team (SWET), spoke on the change in narcotic trafficking and how that is impacting Michigan,