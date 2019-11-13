Russ Davis Wholesale: Multiple produce items recalled

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW) is recalling multiple products due to a possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

That’s an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people and others with weak immune systems.

People who are contracted with Listeria could suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

RDW has not received any reported cases of Listeria to date.

The affected products include: