WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer of more than 20 years paid tribute to her today.

She’s lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Bryant Johnson dropped to the ground and did three push-ups before her casket.

Ginsburg became well-known for her exercise routine that Johnson said consisted of squats, curls, plans and 20 full push-ups.

Johnson wrote a whole book about it in 2017 called the RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong and You Can Too.