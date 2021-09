DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A RV has turned over on it’s side on US-127 south after the truck pulling it blew a tire near Holt Rd in Delhi Township, Michigan State Police say.

The RV was being towed by a GMC Sierra truck and it is was the only vehicle involved.

At least three MSP cars and three tow trucks are on the scene.

MSP would not say if anyone is injured at this time.