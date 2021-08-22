Ryan Blaney wins Michigan, after restart with eight laps left

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – The final moments of the FireKeepers Casino 400 gave fans at Michigan International Speedway just what they came for.

After two restarts with 20 laps to go – the first caused by weather and the second caused by the caution flag – Ryan Blaney was able to edge out William Bryon by 0.077 seconds.

It was the closest finish in the history of MIS since electronic scoring began.

With the win, Blaney captures his second win of the season and moves into seventh place in the Cup standings with one week left in the regular season.

Blaney is a part of Team Ford and was able to get this win, not only for the Ford Family, but for his crew chief Todd Gordon, who plans to retire after this season.

“I challenged Ryan to bring me another trophy because that’s No. 4 here at MIS,” Gordon said. “My first win here was with Joey Logano in 2013. It was my first Cup win. Hopefully, this isn’t my last Cup win, but it’s my last race at Michigan and it feels great to get the trophy here.”

“The past month, month and a half, we’ve been running really strong and it’s nice to finish one out. Hopefully, the team is on the come-up here before the playoffs start when you want to be peaking,” Blaney said. “We go into this weekend knowing this is a huge weekend for us, it’s also big for Mr. Penske because this is right in his backyard too. Awesome to be here in victory lane, in Ford’s backyard. It was an exciting race.”

The final lap was one to remember for everyone in attendance, including Gordon, who called it ‘hectic.’

“When you have a restart with eight to go, in this package with as much drag as we got, the cars are together and they’re drafting so much. He did a great job to get the lead on the restart.”

Blaney said, “That was exciting. That was the most exciting I’ve been in a long time, winning one like that. That was a lot of fun.”